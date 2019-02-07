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Trump announces date, details of second Kim summit
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1 view • February 07, 2019
President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will meet at the end of February in Vietnam to further talks on denuclearization; Kevin Corke reports from the White House. #AmericasNewsroom #FoxNews #SOTU
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