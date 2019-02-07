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The ALEX JONES Show (COMMERCIAL FREE SHOW) WEDNESDAY 2/06/19 NEWSWARS INFOWARS
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12 views • February 07, 2019
Today's Alex Jones broadcast was not on the servers today. Whether it was a tech issue, psycho left or by design, all downloads I get from the main Infowars, PrisonPlanet, europewars etc pages were all TUESDAY'S show - and I 've been checking back off & on for hours.
So here's the regular commercial-free version which posted a few hours ago.
2/28 UPDATE: ISSUE APPEARS TO BE FROM SITE UPGRADE TESTS.
So here's the regular commercial-free version which posted a few hours ago.
2/28 UPDATE: ISSUE APPEARS TO BE FROM SITE UPGRADE TESTS.
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