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US to buy Israeli Iron Dome missile defense system
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8 views • February 07, 2019
Feb. 6, 2019– Mary Greeley News – The US military has announced plans to buy and test out Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system.
The system, which uses radar and interceptor missiles to combat incoming threats, has been in use since 2011.
The US Department of Defense has said the system will be used on a test basis, while it assesses options for the military’s long-term needs.
https://marygreeley.com/?p=81165
The system, which uses radar and interceptor missiles to combat incoming threats, has been in use since 2011.
The US Department of Defense has said the system will be used on a test basis, while it assesses options for the military’s long-term needs.
https://marygreeley.com/?p=81165
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