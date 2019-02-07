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The Prayerful Life
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19 views • February 07, 2019
02/06/19-Teaching-(Wed Prayer Meeting)
Prayer Puts Us on a Spiritual Plane Like No Other. The Disciples Said to Jesus, Teach Us to Pray. Other Facets of Prayer Are Also Considered, Such as Empathy, Intercession, and Attitude. Recommendation: If Ever You Have an Issue with Someone--Pray For Them. Bible: Romans 8:26-27 Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
Prayer Puts Us on a Spiritual Plane Like No Other. The Disciples Said to Jesus, Teach Us to Pray. Other Facets of Prayer Are Also Considered, Such as Empathy, Intercession, and Attitude. Recommendation: If Ever You Have an Issue with Someone--Pray For Them. Bible: Romans 8:26-27 Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
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