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Dr. Frances C Welsing: Whites Hatred of Blacks Underlying Theory
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6 views • February 07, 2019
"RACISM IS A MENTAL HEALTH DISORDER"
Psychiatrist Frances C Welsing explains her research and findings of why White American People are inferior of blacks and practice a cult they call White Supremacy, Claiming racism a mental health disorder.
In 1992 Welsing published The Isis Papers: The Keys to the Colors, compilation of essays that she had written over 18 years.
The name "The Isis Papers" was inspired by an ancient Egyptian goddess. Isis was the sister/wife of the most god Osiris.
Psychiatrist Frances C Welsing explains her research and findings of why White American People are inferior of blacks and practice a cult they call White Supremacy, Claiming racism a mental health disorder.
In 1992 Welsing published The Isis Papers: The Keys to the Colors, compilation of essays that she had written over 18 years.
The name "The Isis Papers" was inspired by an ancient Egyptian goddess. Isis was the sister/wife of the most god Osiris.
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