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America Responds To President Trump’s State Of The Union - War Room Full Show
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463 views • February 07, 2019
On today’s War Room Roger Stone and Owen Shroyer respond to the State Of The Union Address and play all the explosive highlights. We also take calls in response to the State Of The Union. Leo Zagami joins us to talk about the latest news out of the Vatican and the John Of God story.
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