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ELENOR'S GIFT
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14 views • February 07, 2019
ELENOR'S GIFT
R. Buckminster Fuller, a tech guru and inventor followed by many in the 1960', wisely suggested that it's oftentimes smarter to create something better than try to change something that's already bad. In keeping with this, I've made a dramatic life change into mastering autonomous off-grid life and I'm not alone. Understand that I/we are NOT alone pursuing answers to deliver us out of 2019'S morbid madness.
See the Full Story at http://www.yourvirtualworld.tv/cms/elenors-gift/
R. Buckminster Fuller, a tech guru and inventor followed by many in the 1960', wisely suggested that it's oftentimes smarter to create something better than try to change something that's already bad. In keeping with this, I've made a dramatic life change into mastering autonomous off-grid life and I'm not alone. Understand that I/we are NOT alone pursuing answers to deliver us out of 2019'S morbid madness.
See the Full Story at http://www.yourvirtualworld.tv/cms/elenors-gift/
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