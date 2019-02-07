© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
VIDEO: Watch Trump Confront Bernie Sanders Over Socialism’s Failure
Follow
0
Share
Report
229 views • February 07, 2019
Alex Jones presents video footage of the moment during President Trump's state of the union address where he called out Bernie Sanders, and other left-wing democrats, for pushing failed socialist ideologies on the American people and passing it off as helpful to the economy or humanitarian.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.