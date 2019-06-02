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02.6.19 SOTU Analysis: CHOOSE GREATNESS!
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3 views • February 07, 2019
The Greatest SOTU address in Modern Day America began with History, Accomplishments, Current Tasks on Key Issues and for a SOTU Address ended with a rather detailed Path to Greatness. Greatness is a Choice ... CHOOSE GREATNESS!
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