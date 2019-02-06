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Did Sabrina Bittencourt, Who Exposed John Of God, Fake Her Death
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254 views • February 06, 2019
One of the biggest most vile sex predators on the planet has finally been outed, and his celebrity cohorts are not too happy to have their close connections to this monster exposed.
http://leozagami.com/2019/02/05/sabrina-bittencourt-whose-investigations-led-to-john-of-gods-arrest-dies-killed-by-the-elite/
https://www.infowars.com/watch/?video=5c5897a1495b3c0017da8c5f
http://leozagami.com/2019/02/05/sabrina-bittencourt-whose-investigations-led-to-john-of-gods-arrest-dies-killed-by-the-elite/
https://www.infowars.com/watch/?video=5c5897a1495b3c0017da8c5f
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