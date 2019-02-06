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Driver Crashes, ‘Swerved To Avoid Giant Octopus’
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18 views • February 06, 2019
Feb. 6, 2019– Mary Greeley News – A driver who swerved “to avoid an octopus” before crashing has been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving.
Police were called to the A381 between Malborough and South Milton in Devon, where they found a vehicle upside-down in a ditch on Tuesday evening.
https://marygreeley.com/?p=81141
Police were called to the A381 between Malborough and South Milton in Devon, where they found a vehicle upside-down in a ditch on Tuesday evening.
https://marygreeley.com/?p=81141
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