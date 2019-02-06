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Why Infowars Survival Is Crucial To Roger Stone’s Strategy For Victory
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121 views • February 06, 2019
Roger Stone has never been afraid to speak plainly and honestly. Now he’s being attacked for exposing the deep state. Roger reveals why freedom of speech is his legal strategy and Infowars.com is his free speech platform.
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