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Wildfire victims living in RVs told to leave burned-out properties
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45 views • February 06, 2019
Feb. 5, 2019– Mary Greeley News – SAN FRANCISCO — Hundreds of Northern California wildfire victims desperate for housing and living in recreational vehicles on their burned-out lots were ordered off their properties Monday after federal authorities threatened to cut off funding for the state’s biggest natural disaster cleanup.
https://marygreeley.com/?p=81070
https://marygreeley.com/?p=81070
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