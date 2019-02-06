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Dutch mystery of ‘20,000 seabird deaths’ on coast
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19 views • February 06, 2019
Feb. 6, 2019– Mary Greeley News – Scientists are trying to find out why some 20,000 guillemots have died in recent weeks along the Dutch coast.
The birds were all emaciated and there are fears they may have been victims of a spill from the MSC Zoe container ship, from which some 345 containers fell in the sea during a storm.
https://marygreeley.com/?p=81151
The birds were all emaciated and there are fears they may have been victims of a spill from the MSC Zoe container ship, from which some 345 containers fell in the sea during a storm.
https://marygreeley.com/?p=81151
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