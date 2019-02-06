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TAMIYA 1/32 MINI 4WD CHAMPIONSHIP R3 MACH DASH PRO CUP
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1 view • February 06, 2019
TAMIYA UNDERGROUND, MALAYSIA
MINI 4WD CHAMPIONSHIP RACE ROUND 3
RACE DATE: 21 AUGUST 2011
MOTOR: MACH DASH PRO ONLY
CHASSIS: MS PRO ONLY
BATTERY: PHILIPS ALKALINE ONLY
MINI 4WD CHAMPIONSHIP RACE ROUND 3
RACE DATE: 21 AUGUST 2011
MOTOR: MACH DASH PRO ONLY
CHASSIS: MS PRO ONLY
BATTERY: PHILIPS ALKALINE ONLY
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