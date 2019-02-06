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Press Reports On Joe Rogan / Jack Dorsey Bitcoin Insider Trading Scandal
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325 views • February 06, 2019
Alex Jones was offered millions of dollars to promote bitcoin, but he followed his gut and refused the offer. Mike Adams joins Alex to reveal how Joe Rogan is being protected from prosecution for FCC violations, because he's a globalist insider.
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