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BREAKING: Human Babies Spliced With Mice To Create Demonic New Life Forms
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642 views • February 06, 2019
Just as he first reported 20 years ago, Alex Jones breaks down how the U.S. government has been engaged in scientific experiments for decades that the general public deem unethical, such as the merging of DNA from two different animal species to create a creature similar to Frankenstein's monster.
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