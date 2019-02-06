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Planet Earth Is Under Satanic Invasion, Revelation Is Unfolding
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1199 views • February 06, 2019
Alex Jones breaks down how the United States of America has been maneuvered by elites and their powerful political forces into a complete Satanic takeover where Christians are persecuted and the destruction of humanity is to be the new world religion, as told in the book of Revelation.
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