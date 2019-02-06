© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
VIDEO: Democrats Denounce Trump’s Attack On Post Birth Abortion
Follow
0
Share
Report
539 views • February 06, 2019
Alex Jones breaks down how, during President Trump's State of the Union address, Democrats revealed their ties to organized crime by not applauding for obvious victories for the current administration, especially the bankrupting of criminal drug cartels which Democrats refused to clap for.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.