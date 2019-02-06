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Full Show- Trump Hammers Socialists In SOTU, America Founded On Freedom
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282 views • February 06, 2019
On today's program David Knight covers the State of The Union and breaks down what President Trump said last night. The topic of abortion was very important to President Trump. Karl Marx's grave was attacked with a hammer and was vandalized. In California, recreational marijuana is not going as planned because sales have not reached what was estimated. Harrison Smith joins David in the third hour to discuss some more of the State of The Union speech.
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