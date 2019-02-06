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California Dems Are Killing Legal Weed
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22 views • February 06, 2019
Around $2.5 billion of legal cannabis was sold in California in 2018, half a billion dollars less than in 2017 when only medical marijuana was legal, according to GreenEdge, a sales tracking company.
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