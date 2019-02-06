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Corey Lewandowski: American people know that we are stronger today
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3 views • February 06, 2019
Former Trump 2016 campaign manager Corey Lewandowski on President Trump's State of the Union address and former Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams' Democratic response.
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