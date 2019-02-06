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Ingraham praises Abrams' delivery of the Democratic rebuttal
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2 views • February 06, 2019
Host of 'The Ingraham Angle' says the former Georgia House minority leader did the best that she could in the face of a booming U.S. economy. #FoxNews
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