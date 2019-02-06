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Liberals Don't Know What the State of the Union Address Is
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878 views • February 06, 2019
Kaitlin Bennett asked college students in St. Augustine, Florida if they knew what the State of the Union Address was. Unsurprisingly, the only one that knew what the address is was a Trump supporter.
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