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YouTube Says Thumbs Down Button Is Hate Speech
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129 views • February 06, 2019
YouTube is now considering banning the "thumbs down" button because of mass down voting on videos that push the globalist agenda. Paul Joseph Watson and Owen Shroyer join Alex to discuss the future of free speech in America.
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