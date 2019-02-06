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A Flat Earth Awakening Story
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296 views • February 06, 2019
Rene Nadeau was a 62-year-old grandfather and life-long devout atheist when he stumbled upon the most incredible revelation of his lifetime, a revelation so fundamental and Earth-shattering that it awakened his long-dormant spiritual side and caused him to become a firm proponent of intelligent design. In the hopes that others might benefit, Rene is sharing his story of learning at the ripe age of 62 that our Earth is not at all what we’ve been taught to believe.
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