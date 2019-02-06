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Obamacare Allows Beheading with Guillotine!!! WW3, NWO, Prophecy to be Fulfilled
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173 views • February 06, 2019
YouTube 22,210 views
For a complete below the video "blurb" go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3tt_O0Lspfc
Published on Sep 10, 2015
Update:
http://beforeitsnews.com/power-elite/2016/01/vatic-alert-jewish-khazar-israeli-noahide-laws-passed-by-congress-are-for-beheading-of-christians-2450666.html
Promised Link:
Obama Pushing Unconstitutional Steps to Nationalize Police
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eeDXT2rH4fQ
For a complete below the video "blurb" go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3tt_O0Lspfc
Published on Sep 10, 2015
Update:
http://beforeitsnews.com/power-elite/2016/01/vatic-alert-jewish-khazar-israeli-noahide-laws-passed-by-congress-are-for-beheading-of-christians-2450666.html
Promised Link:
Obama Pushing Unconstitutional Steps to Nationalize Police
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eeDXT2rH4fQ
Keywords
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