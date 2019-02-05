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World In Brief – February 05, 2019
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4 views • February 06, 2019
• Anti-infanticide bill stopped by a Senate Democrat
• Online database used to stop women from running away
• And – the change of heart that saved the lambs.
News brief from Word Matters! at http://www.ernestdempsey.com/
• Online database used to stop women from running away
• And – the change of heart that saved the lambs.
News brief from Word Matters! at http://www.ernestdempsey.com/
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