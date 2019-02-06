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Keith Rothfus & Conor Lamb are both Esquires!
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26 views • February 06, 2019
Keith Rothfus & Conor Lamb are both Attorneys (Esquires). Esquires are Loyal only to the Crown of the King and the Qween of London England, not to We the People of the United States.
Keith Rothfus: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Keith_Rothfus
Conor Lamb: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Conor_Lamb
BAR Association Facts: https://www.nationallibertyalliance.org/files/docs/DocumentsEssays/Bar%20Facts.pdf
Hidden ORIGINAL 13th Amendment , 1812, Real Evidence: https://youtu.be/rxhwYwxT3I0
Keith Rothfus: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Keith_Rothfus
Conor Lamb: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Conor_Lamb
BAR Association Facts: https://www.nationallibertyalliance.org/files/docs/DocumentsEssays/Bar%20Facts.pdf
Hidden ORIGINAL 13th Amendment , 1812, Real Evidence: https://youtu.be/rxhwYwxT3I0
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