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02.5.19 SOTU First Take - Raw Thoughts
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17 views • February 06, 2019
My initial gut reaction to President Trump's SOTU address. One of his best if not the best address to date. There was good, the bad and the ugly. Bringing the demonrats in ... in a good way. He does the impossible! Oh, Ruthless
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