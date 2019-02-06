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The Truth About QuadrigaCX - $150M Bitcoin Exit Scam
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9 views • February 06, 2019
Recently the CEO of QuadrigaCX died in India and took the private keys of the exchange's cold storage with him to the grave. But does the official story really add up? It sounds like something out of fiction, so we decided to investigate.
Michael Patryn info: https://i.redd.it/iv4bb1vetzj01.png
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https://coinspice.io/
BTC - 1MycHEwWPdpjZiWwJiHVadXBoaHrKWr58z
BCH - bitcoincash:qr8vqg3tarcvfzthvvw89tlzmk55sj8vqv5x6ewhya
Michael Patryn info: https://i.redd.it/iv4bb1vetzj01.png
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https://coinspice.io/
BTC - 1MycHEwWPdpjZiWwJiHVadXBoaHrKWr58z
BCH - bitcoincash:qr8vqg3tarcvfzthvvw89tlzmk55sj8vqv5x6ewhya
Keywords
bitcoininvestigationcryptocoinspicecrypto newsbitcoin newsbitcoin canadabitcoin exchangebitcoin exit scamexchange exit scamexit scamgerald cottengerald cotten bodygerald cotten deathgerry cottenjennifer robertsonlost private keysmichael patrynmt goxquadrigaquadriga canadian exchangequadriga cxquadrigacxquadrigacx canada
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