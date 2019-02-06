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Lightning Network Vs. Bitcoin Cash: Onboarding, Spending, Reliability
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5 views • February 06, 2019
With the newly announced Wallet of Satoshi, the world's simplest Lightning Wallet, I took the opportunity to dive deep into the wallet's user experience. Even putting it head-to-head with competitor Bitcoin Cash.
The main areas of focus in the testing were onboarding, spending and the reliability of each system.
https://coinspice.io/bitcoincash/lightning-network-vs-bitcoin-cash-onboarding-spending-reliability/
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https://coinspice.io/
https://twitter.com/CoinSpice
https://t.me/coinspicenews
The main areas of focus in the testing were onboarding, spending and the reliability of each system.
https://coinspice.io/bitcoincash/lightning-network-vs-bitcoin-cash-onboarding-spending-reliability/
---
https://coinspice.io/
https://twitter.com/CoinSpice
https://t.me/coinspicenews
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