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The NRA, CRPA Set Their Sights on Two Unconstitutional Gun Laws in CA
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3 views • February 06, 2019
"According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the final decision will most likely be decided by the Supreme Court—if they take the case. Fortunately for gun owners, the Court seems to have shown a newfound interest in protecting the Second Amendment… So this battle may be in relatively good hands, but you should never ever just leave it to the Supreme Court to fight the battles for you." —Dana Loesch
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