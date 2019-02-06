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Penn. Lawmaker Breaks Record, Offers Three Sound-Bite Solutions in One Sound Bite
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7 views • February 06, 2019
Three sound bites in just one sound bite? Cam is beyond impressed with Pennsylvania state Rep. Perry Warren's ability to put forth three meaningless solutions that serve no other purpose than to grandstand.
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