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466 Schools Nationwide Have Quietly Armed Teachers, But NY Is Bucking the Trend
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10 views • February 06, 2019
"Right now, at least 466 school districts across the country have adopted policies to allow educators, if they so choose, to carry a firearm while teaching. And yet, New York wants to sail away from common sense." —Dana Loesch
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