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Climate Chaos Solutions - Kratky Tray Improvements
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229 views • February 06, 2019
I think Climate Chaos best expresses what is going on now. The shift of the jet stream from zonal flow to meridional flow is resulting in more extreme weather where the fronts meet. There is a pretty good chance that spring planting will be delayed, and that will result in a reduced harvest, which may be further damaged by an early frost.
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