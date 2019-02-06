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Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo Uses Tragedy to Push Disarmament
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14 views • February 06, 2019
"Another big-city police chief is at it once again. Houston's Art Acevedo is once again using tragedy to push his calls for gun control. It is a disgrace, really, that he would use his own officers to push his outrageous quest for disarmament." —Grant Stinchfield
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