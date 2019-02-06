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FILM 34—Super Blood Moon, Lunar Eclipse, & More UFOs Arrive Over San Francisco
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21 views • February 06, 2019
As the Super Blood Moon—Lunar Eclipse approached in January 2019, I knew I wanted to film this rare cosmic event. And I’m so glad I did! There were interesting UFO and energetic arrivals in my skies, the moon looked glorious, and it turned out to be a wonderful sociable event. Enjoy!
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