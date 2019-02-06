© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ALEX JONES (FULL SHOW) Tuesday 2-5-19: David Knight, Gavin Mcinnes, Paul Joseph Watson, Owen Shroyer
Follow
0
Share
Report
9 views • February 06, 2019
Tuesday, February 5th - President Trump will call for unity in tonight's critical State of the Union address while also pressing lawmakers to avoid another shutdown by ensuring border security. " Joining today’s show is media commentator Gavin Mcinnes sharing exclusive details on his fight against the Southern Poverty Law Center. Be part of this historic battle at defendgavin.com. Furthermore, Millie Weaver & Kaitlin Bennett are provide exclusive insight.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.