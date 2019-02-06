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Full Show – Joe Rogan Swears Allegiance To George Soros As Trump Prepares For SOTU – 02/05/2019
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1339 views • February 06, 2019
Trump will call for unity in tonight's critical State of the Union address while also pressing lawmakers to avoid another shutdown by ensuring border security. Tune into Infowars.com/show at 6pm Central watch our in-depth analysis! Joining today’s show is media commentator Gavin McInnes sharing exclusive details on his fight against the Southern Poverty Law Center. Furthermore, Millie Weaver & Kaitlin Bennett are providing exclusive insight on what Americans are expecting from Trump tonight.
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