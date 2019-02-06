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02.5.19 MIC Perpetual War Machine Wins 77-23; SOTU Message
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17 views • February 06, 2019
The Military Industrial Complex perpetual war machine Wins in the Senate; Trump will deliver an optimistic vision for the future of America at his State of the Union Address
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