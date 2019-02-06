© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sexist New Study Says Women's Brains Are Different Than Men's
Follow
1
Share
Report
275 views • February 06, 2019
A liberal college professor claims there is no difference between men and women, further showcasing the neglect of facts and nature in favor of a delusional view of complete equality in the face of reality.
https://www.theguardian.com/science/2019/feb/04/womens-brains-are-four-years-younger-than-mens-study-finds
https://www.theguardian.com/science/2019/feb/04/womens-brains-are-four-years-younger-than-mens-study-finds
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.