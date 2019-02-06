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Breaking: The War Room’s Final Social Media Account On Facebook Is Banned - War Room Full Show
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128 views • February 06, 2019
Right as The War Room is going live, the next level of censorship is endured as Facebook, the last social media account left for The War Room, has banned the broadcast. Roger Stone responds to the ban and breaks down what he wants to hear from President Trump during the State Of The Union Address.
:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.PrisonPlanet.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
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:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.PrisonPlanet.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
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