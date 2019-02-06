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How to "Sojourn" and Succeed with Satan in Silicon Valley Short Version
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11 views • February 06, 2019
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/American_Horror_Story:_Apocalypse
Langdon reveals that he is the Antichrist, and Madelyn takes him back to the church, where the congregation falls at his feet in worship. Langdon tells his followers that he has no ambition or plan now that Mead is dead, despite their willingness to help usher in the end of times.
Madelyn takes Langdon to a robotics corporation, run by engineers Mutt and Jeff, who have sold their souls in the same way the other Satanists.
Langdon reveals that he is the Antichrist, and Madelyn takes him back to the church, where the congregation falls at his feet in worship. Langdon tells his followers that he has no ambition or plan now that Mead is dead, despite their willingness to help usher in the end of times.
Madelyn takes Langdon to a robotics corporation, run by engineers Mutt and Jeff, who have sold their souls in the same way the other Satanists.
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