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What Is Maxine Waters Afraid Of?
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567 views • February 06, 2019
Roger Stone had too much power when he was allowed to address the world via social media, so he had to be banned on Facebook as well. The liberal backed power structure is struggling to silence opposition before they have to face another defeat in the next election.
https://www.infowars.com/photo-maxine-waters-flies-first-class-as-hundreds-of-thousands-of-federal-workers-go-unpaid/
https://www.infowars.com/photo-maxine-waters-flies-first-class-as-hundreds-of-thousands-of-federal-workers-go-unpaid/
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