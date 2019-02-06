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The Censorship Of The War Room Is Part Of The Effort To Destroy Roger Stone
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253 views • February 06, 2019
When the truth is detremental to the power structure, you see an authoritarian effort to censor opposition take form. The current target of choice is political operative Roger Stone, and his Infowars show The War Room, freshly banned from Facebook.
https://www.infowars.com/tech-empire-strikes-back-facebook-purges-war-room-all-infowars-content/
https://www.infowars.com/watch/?video=5c5a06c5495b3c0017da8c85
https://www.infowars.com/tech-empire-strikes-back-facebook-purges-war-room-all-infowars-content/
https://www.infowars.com/watch/?video=5c5a06c5495b3c0017da8c85
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