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Alex Jones Declares War Against Joe Rogan
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5896 views • February 06, 2019
Alex Jones officially declares war on Joe Rogan for perpetuating phony mainstream media talking points, helping to cover up the crimes of George Soros, promoting his guests' products without disclosing that information, and for assisting in the controlled demolition of the United States of America.
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