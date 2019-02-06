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Facebook Now Bans Any And Every Alex Jones Video
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64 views • February 06, 2019
Alex Jones is patient zero in the war on information. Censorship of political voices has been sold to the public as a purge of unwanted information, and are in-turn signing the death warrant on the first amendment.
https://www.infowars.com/tech-empire-strikes-back-facebook-purges-war-room-all-infowars-content/
https://www.infowars.com/tech-empire-strikes-back-facebook-purges-war-room-all-infowars-content/
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