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Infowars' War Room Banned On Facebook To Gag Roger Stone
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128 views • February 06, 2019
Nothing on The War Room with Owen Shroyer and Roger Stone violated any of Facebook's standards. Banned for guilt by association with Infowars and Alex Jones, Facebook has scored a victory for censorship. Roger Stone was able to reach too many people on this alternative outlet combatting heavily censored propaganda from mainstream media outlets.
https://www.infowars.com/tech-empire-strikes-back-facebook-purges-war-room-all-infowars-content/
https://www.infowars.com/tech-empire-strikes-back-facebook-purges-war-room-all-infowars-content/
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