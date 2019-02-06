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Social Media Is Killing Free Speech, Not Censoring It
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72 views • February 06, 2019
Christy Edwards Lawton, creator of http://wearerighter.com discusses her inspiration to fight back against mainstream outlets censoring conservatives and their ideas. Owen Shroyer discusses the battle against political opposition shutting down free speech.
https://www.infowars.com/tech-empire-strikes-back-facebook-purges-war-room-all-infowars-content/
https://www.infowars.com/tech-empire-strikes-back-facebook-purges-war-room-all-infowars-content/
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